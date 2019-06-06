JNBA Financial Advisors Has $381,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,724 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

