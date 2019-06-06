JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

