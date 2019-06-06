JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $79.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

