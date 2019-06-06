Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,167 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $65,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,065,285.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,330 shares of company stock worth $10,384,926. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

