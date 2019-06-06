J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $163.33 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.43.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

