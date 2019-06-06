J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,796 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $610,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,796,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $88.47 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.39.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,237.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

