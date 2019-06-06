iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $24,555,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.
IVW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.23. 1,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,808. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $179.53.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
