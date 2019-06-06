IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.12 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $24.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Exrates, FCoin and Bitfinex. During the last week, IOTA has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00401420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.01 or 0.02413472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00147632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $712.86 or 0.09400971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5,681% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00330563 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinone, FCoin, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Ovis, Exrates, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

