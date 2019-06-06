IOStoken (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinZest and Coineal. IOStoken has a total market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOStoken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $716.43 or 0.09290213 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00039060 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001673 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013625 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About IOStoken

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, WazirX, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BitMart, DDEX, Bitkub, Upbit, OKEx, Bitrue, Coineal, Huobi, DigiFinex, Koinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, BitMax, GOPAX, Bithumb, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, BigONE, Cobinhood, IDAX, CoinZest, Hotbit, ABCC and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOStoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOStoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.