Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Novartis (NOVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Novartis (VTX: NOVN) recently:

6/5/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 78 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/5/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 88 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 78 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 88 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 102 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 78 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 87 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 84 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 78 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 84 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 82 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 86 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 75 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.