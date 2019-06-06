Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sabre Insurance Group (LON: SBRE):

5/24/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 295 ($3.85). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/23/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/16/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/10/2019 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:SBRE remained flat at $GBX 255.50 ($3.34) during trading on Thursday. 152,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,083. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a market capitalization of $638.75 million and a PE ratio of 12.90.

Get Sabre Insurance Group PLC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,866.48 ($25,959.07). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 190,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £547,200 ($715,013.72).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.