Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 188600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 730,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

