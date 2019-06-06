Intrust Bank NA Sells 938 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after buying an additional 770,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 216,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10,010.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 1,549,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $15.57 on Thursday. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $784.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intrust Bank NA Sells 938 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/intrust-bank-na-sells-938-shares-of-quinstreet-inc-qnst.html.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.