Intrust Bank NA Sells 574 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,304,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,307 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cigna by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 221,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 163,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. UBS Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Shares of CI opened at $153.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

