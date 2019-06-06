Intelsat (I) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $17.69. Intelsat shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 2804052 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on I shares. TheStreet downgraded Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intelsat in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.74 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Intelsat by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,922,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,425,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth $33,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 38.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 423,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 167.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 617,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 3,504.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/intelsat-i-shares-gap-up-to-17-69.html.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.