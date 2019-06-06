Insulet (PODD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.68

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.68 and last traded at $111.44, with a volume of 133407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.32.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,239.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,363. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,913,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

