Insulet (PODD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.68

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.68 and last traded at $111.44, with a volume of 133407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.32.
PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,239.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
In other Insulet news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,363. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,913,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,821,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,802,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.
Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
