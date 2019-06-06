Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $391.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.87.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.51. 12,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,357. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $225.56 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/institutional-family-asset-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.