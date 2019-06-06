Insider Selling: Information Services Group, Inc. (III) CFO Sells 18,869 Shares of Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $57,739.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,970.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

