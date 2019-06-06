Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Insider Purchases 21,464 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes bought 21,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $130,715.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,877,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,973,664.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 10,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $64,812.50.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,895 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $48,633.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,941 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $79,587.15.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 14,452 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $89,313.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,369 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $26,825.66.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,130 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $43,778.20.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,123 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $24,325.70.

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $56,883.75.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,510 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $9,588.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 59,011 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $374,719.85.

Tiptree stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 15.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/insider-buying-tiptree-inc-tipt-insider-purchases-21464-shares-of-stock.html.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.