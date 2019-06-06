Insider Buying: Ring Energy Inc (REI) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) CEO Kelly W. Hoffman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,616.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 373,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,163. Ring Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ring Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ring Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Ring Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Ring Energy Inc (REI) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/insider-buying-ring-energy-inc-rei-ceo-purchases-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.