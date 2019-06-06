Informa’s (INF) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.56) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865.91 ($11.31).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 790.40 ($10.33) on Tuesday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36). The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton purchased 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

