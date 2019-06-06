Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc Buys 785,539 Shares

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 785,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $9,575,720.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avoro Capital Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,535,539 shares of Immunomedics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $18,748,931.19.

On Monday, May 13th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Immunomedics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $7,535,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $11,332,500.00.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 5,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMMU shares. BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

