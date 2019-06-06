Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.28. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.70 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $70,189.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.19 per share, for a total transaction of $102,768.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,922. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.