Hunter Madeley Sells 1,005 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hunter Madeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $181,905.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Hunter Madeley sold 1,238 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $206,436.50.

Shares of HUBS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.04. 4,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,709. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $192.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

