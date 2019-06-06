Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 4.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $82,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

