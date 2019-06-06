Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) versus Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) Head-To-Head Survey

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $21.41 million 2.84 $3.56 million N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.69 $2.03 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magyar Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.65% 9.88% 1.11% Magyar Bancorp 9.78% 5.31% 0.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Magyar Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.