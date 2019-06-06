Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,626. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

