HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

