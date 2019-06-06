Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for zooplus (ZO1)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €97.90 ($113.84) on Wednesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a twelve month high of €175.80 ($204.42). The company has a market capitalization of $706.41 million and a P/E ratio of -377.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

