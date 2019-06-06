Halcon Resources (HK) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 8726177 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HK shares. Johnson Rice cut Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Halcon Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 4.17.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.49 million. Halcon Resources had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 2,017.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 775,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 738,625 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 368,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 85,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

