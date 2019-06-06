Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 231,402 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Halcon Resources were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230,000 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,159,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,829 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,156,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 981,647 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 8,126.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 880,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HK opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Halcon Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 4.17.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 125.62%. The business had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HK shares. Roth Capital downgraded Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

