Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) Shares Up 24.8%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price shot up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $1.96. 527,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 809% from the average session volume of 58,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

