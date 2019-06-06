G&S Capital LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

KO opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,188 shares of company stock worth $13,773,757. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

