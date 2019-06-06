Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at $14,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

