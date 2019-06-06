Gooch & Housego (GHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GHH traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,040 ($13.59). 42,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,734. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 million and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Separately, FinnCap reduced their price objective on Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Andrew Boteler sold 17,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total transaction of £218,252.40 ($285,185.42). Also, insider David Bauernfeind acquired 1,500 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £15,570 ($20,344.96).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

