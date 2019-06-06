GMS Inc (GMS) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GMS by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GMS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of GMS by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of GMS opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. GMS Inc has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $723.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.43 million. GMS had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

