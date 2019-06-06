Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

