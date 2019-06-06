Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $976,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $179.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

