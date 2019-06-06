Gilles Delfassy Sells 3,731 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $76,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after buying an additional 3,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,121,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,081,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after buying an additional 1,697,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,562,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

