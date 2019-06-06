Gilead Sciences (GILD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

