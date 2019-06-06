Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.43 Million Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $32,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,907,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 464,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 127,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

HMSY opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, insider Meredith W. Bjorck sold 2,362 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $71,096.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 1,200 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $37,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,547 shares of company stock worth $4,679,190. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

