Geneva Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,629,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,042,214,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,342,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,427,434,000 after buying an additional 148,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $435.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.03.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

