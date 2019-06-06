Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 603.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 624,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 535,295 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,239,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,235,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,243,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,578.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,161 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEL stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -271.38 and a beta of 1.31. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

