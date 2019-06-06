GameStop (GME) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 6,748,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,462,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $799.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,189,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,327,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
