GameStop (GME) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 6,748,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,462,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,398,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,189,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,327,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

