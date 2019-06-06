GameStop (GME) Receives “Sell” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GME. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on GameStop to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. GameStop has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,189,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,327,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GameStop by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

