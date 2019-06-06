GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 355.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,208 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HMS were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in HMS by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HMS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $550,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $37,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,547 shares of company stock worth $4,679,190. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

HMSY stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

