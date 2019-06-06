GAM Holding AG Grows Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

