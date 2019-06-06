Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GXYEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

