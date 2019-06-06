Gainplan LLC Invests $355,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,723. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

