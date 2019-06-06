FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Southern Co (SO) Issued By KeyCorp

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of SO stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,113 shares of company stock worth $13,074,200 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $317,444,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4,238.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,812,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,701,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after buying an additional 2,593,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,936,000 after buying an additional 1,645,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

